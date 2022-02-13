Can You Stream the 2022 Super Bowl on Apple TV?

If you have a Apple TV, it is easy to stream the 2022 Super Bowl, even if you don’t have a cable subscription. In addition to making it easy to launch the game from the Apple TV App, you can just as easily stream live events on your Apple TV as well.

If you’re looking to stream the 2022 Super Bowl, one of the easiest ways to stream it without cable is with a Live TV Streaming Service on your Apple TV. While the NFL and Yahoo! Sports App stream the game for free, it will only be available on your mobile device and tablet.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

When: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST

TV: NBC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial to fuboTV

If you are looking for a low cost option to stream the Super Bowl on the big screen with your Apple TV, you can watch the Rams/Bengals with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

So what is your best option to watch the Super Bowl on your Apple TV?

Best Options to Stream Super Bowl LVI on Apple TV

Subscribing to a Live TV Streaming Service is the best option for fans that want to watch the Super Bowl on your Apple TV. With these services you’ll be able to stream NBC and NFL Network depending on your plan.

Sling TV is the least expensive option. With their Sling Blue plan, you can 3-Day Free Trial, which includes NBC (in select markets) and NFL Network (for post-game coverage).

If you live in a market that carries NBC on Sling, you can watch the game inside of the Sling TV App , or you can use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App on Apple TV. With that, you will be able to access the game from your streaming player, mobile device, tablet, or computer.

fuboTV and Hulu Live TV both include all of those channels as part of their base plan ($64.99), after a 7-Day Free Trial. You can also stream those with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch the Super Bowl For Free on Peacock with Apple TV?

You can also install the Peacock App on your Apple TV, it won’t give you the Super Bowl for Free. You will need to upgrade to Peacock Premium ($4.99 a month) to stream Super Bowl LVI. If you are a Comcast customer, you can get Peacock Premium with your Internet plan at no extra charge.

If you get access NBC and their cable channels as part of your cable, satellite, or Live TV Streaming Service, you can watch the Super Bowl on your Apple TV using the NBC Sports and NBC App. In addition to being able to stream the game live, you can also re-watch on-demand.

You can download the NBC and NBC Sports App on your Apple TV. Once you do that, you can use your streaming or cable credentials to log-in to the app and unlock free streaming.