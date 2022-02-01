Can You Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Amazon Prime Video?

If you were looking forward to streaming the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., unfortunately, you won’t be able to. Although the streaming service will be covering the Olympics in Canada, Amazon won’t be covering the Winter Games in the United States.

In the U.S., NBC is the exclusive broadcaster of the Olympic Games, meaning that it will be televised on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and highlights on the Olympic Channel, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

With fuboTV you’ll be able to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics 4K feed for no extra cost. However, it will only be in New York, Boston (Manchester, NH), and Los Angeles. Everywhere else, you can watch the Olympics in HD.

See the official Olympic schedule here.

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable

Since Amazon Prime Video does not offer Olympics coverage, all the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics events, including opening and closing ceremonies, can be streamed on NBC Universal’s Peacock.

Your best option is to purchase the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99/month (with ads) or $9.99/month (without ads). That way, you can stream every live event, along with replays, NBC’s nightly primetime show, a daily studio show, medal ceremonies, and highlight clips.

Even if you don’t have the Peacock Premium subscription tier, you can still watch free highlights, select coverage, as well as clips on Peacocktv.com or via the Peacock app. Also, some NBCUniversal customers, such as Xfinity internet subscribers, already get Peacock Premium for free.

In addition, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Streaming Options for the 2022 Winter Olympics

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription and you don’t want to pay for a Peacock subscription, you can subscribe to a Live TV Streaming Service.

All the major services including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV include NBC cable channels. Both fuboTV and Sling TV offer free trials of their services.

The Streamable’s Preferred Option: Sling TV

If you are looking for an affordable option to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the United States, you can get nearly all the Olympic coverage you need from Sling TV. Sling TV streams NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel with a 3-Day Free Trial.

All but CNBC are included in the base Sling Blue plan, but that can be added with the News Extra add-on.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.