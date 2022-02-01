Can You Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Disney+?

If you’re looking to stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics starting on February 2nd, unfortunately you won’t be able to stream it with Disney+. While some streaming services internationally will offer coverage like Amazon Prime Video in Canada and discovery+ in Europe – Disney+ won’t in the U.S. or abroad.

In the U.S., NBC is the exclusive broadcaster of the Olympic Games, meaning that it will be televised on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and highlights on the Olympic Channel, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Also, for the first time ever you can stream every event with a a subscription to Peacock. They will offer all events live and on-demand.

See the official Olympic schedule here.

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable

Since Disney+ does not offer Olympics coverage, all the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics events, including opening and closing ceremonies, can be streamed on NBC Universal’s Peacock. You can stream every event live, plus replays, NBC’s nightly primetime show, daily studio show, medal ceremonies, and highlight clips will be available as well.

Your easiest option is the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 (without ads).

Those without the Peacock Premium subscription tier can still watch free highlights, select coverage, as well as clips on Peacocktv.com or via the Peacock app. It’s also worth noting that some NBCUniversal customers, such as Xfinity internet subscribers, already get Peacock Premium for free.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Other Streaming Options for the 2022 Winter Olympics

If you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription and you don’t want to pay for a Peacock subscription, you can subscribe to a Live TV Streaming Service.

All the major services including DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV include NBC cable channels. Both fuboTV and Sling TV offer free trials of their services.

The Most Affordable Live TV Streaming Option: Sling TV

If you are looking for an affordable option to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the U.S., you can get nearly all the Olympic coverage you need from Sling TV. Sling TV streams NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel with a 3-Day Free Trial.

All but CNBC are included in the base Sling Blue plan, but can be added News Extra add-on.

You will be able to get Olympic coverage inside of Sling TV, but you can also use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.