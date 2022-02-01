Can You Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on ESPN+?

If you want to stream the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics starting on February 2nd, unfortunately you won’t be able to stream it with ESPN+. While there are streaming services that offer coverage internationally such as Amazon Prime Video in Canada and Discovery+ in Europe – ESPN+ will not in the U.S. or abroad.

So, while ESPN+ covers everything from soccer to college sports, boxing, UFC, MLB, NHL, MLS, and more for just $6.99/month, it won’t be streaming the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In the United States, NBC is the exclusive broadcaster of the Olympic Games. This means it will be televised on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, as well as highlights on the Olympic Channel, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

If you are an ESPN+ subscriber and you want to watch the Olympics, you could upgrade to the Disney bundle, which includes Hulu Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+. That way, you can watch the live televised events through the Hulu platform.

Also, for the first time ever, you can stream every event with a a subscription to Peacock. You may watch all events live and on-demand.

See the official Olympic schedule here.

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable

Since ESPN+ will not be providing live Olympics coverage, all the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics events, including ceremonies, can be watched on NBC Universal’s Peacock. Viewers will be able to stream every event, along with replays, NBC’s nightly primetime show, daily studio show, medal ceremonies, and highlight clips.

The best option is the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 (without ads).

However, if you don’t want to pay for the Peacock Premium subscription tier, you can still watch free highlights, select coverage, and clips on Peacocktv.com or via the Peacock app. In addition, NBCUniversal customers like Xfinity internet subscribers already get Peacock Premium at no extra cost.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

More Streaming Options for the 2022 Winter Olympics

You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription to watch the Winter Olympics. You also don’t have to pay for a Peacock subscription. All you need to do is subscribe to a live TV streaming service.

It’s important that you look for a streaming service with the most NBCUniversal-owned channels.

What is the Most Affordable Live TV Streaming Option?

If you are looking for an affordable option to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the United States, you can get nearly all the Olympic coverage you need from Sling TV. Sling TV streams NBC (in select markets) and USA Network with a 3-Day Free Trial.

CNBC can be added as part of the News Extra Package while Olympic Channel is a $6 add-on.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.