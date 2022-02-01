Can You Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on HBO Max?

You clicked on this to see if HBO Max will be streaming the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics which begins on February 2nd. The bad news is you won’t be able to stream it with this service. While there are a couple of streaming services that offer coverage internationally such as Amazon Prime Video in Canada and discovery+ in Europe – HBO Max will not in neither the USA nor abroad.

NBC is the exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic Games. Thus, it will be televised on NBC, USA Network, CNBC, along with highlights on the Olympic Channel, which are available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Additionally, you can stream every event with a a subscription to Peacock. You may watch all the Winter Olympics events live and on-demand.

The official Olympic schedule can be found on the Olympics website.

Learn How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable.

While HBO Max does not offer Olympics coverage, all the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics events, including opening and closing ceremonies, can be streamed on NBC Universal’s Peacock.

The most logical option is to sign up for the Peacock Premium plan, which costs $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 (without ads). That way, you’ll be able to stream every event as it happens live, as well as exciting replays, NBC’s nightly primetime show, daily studio show, medal ceremonies, and highlights.

Don’t worry if you don’t have the Peacock Premium subscription tier. You can still watch free highlights, select coverage, as well as clips on Peacocktv.com or via the Peacock app. We should also add that some NBCUniversal customers, such as Xfinity internet subscribers, already get Peacock Premium at no extra cost.

Also, you can use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Other Streaming Options for the 2022 Winter Olympics

Let’s say you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription and you don’t want to pay for a Peacock subscription. Good thing there are more affordable options like some live TV streaming services.

When looking for a streaming service, be sure to look out for one that includes the most NBCUniversal-owned channels.

Sling TV is the Most Affordable Live TV Streaming Option

If you are looking for an affordable option to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the United States, you can get nearly all the Olympic coverage you need from Sling TV. Sling TV streams NBC (in select markets) and USA Network with a 3-Day Free Trial.

CNBC can be added as part of the News Extra Package while Olympic Channel is a $6 add-on.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.