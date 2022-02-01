Can You Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Hulu?

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are set to air from February 2-20. Although the on-demand service Hulu will not be streaming the 2022 Winter Olympics, you’re in luck! If you get the Hulu Live TV ($69.99/month) subscription, you will be able to access all of NBC and USA Network’s broadcast coverage of the Games.

NBCUniversal is the exclusive broadcast rights holder for the Olympics in the U.S., so the only way to stream the events is through access to its channels and streaming services. Also, Peacock’s Premium plan will stream every event as well plus replays and other Olympic content.

NBCUniversal channels that air Olympic events:

You can also use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website for Olympic coverage.

How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable

What Devices Allow You to Stream Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock

All the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics events can be watched on NBC Universal’s Peacock. Subscribers can watch every event, which includes replays, NBC’s nightly primetime show, daily studio show, medal ceremonies, and highlight clips.

You can get the most Winter Olympics content with the Peacock Premium plan, which is either $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 (without ads).

If you don’t feel like paying for the Peacock Premium subscription tier, you can still watch free highlights, select coverage, and clips on Peacocktv.com or via the Peacock app. Additionally, NBCUniversal customers already get Peacock Premium. For example, Xfinity internet subscribers get Peacock Premium with no extra charge.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Additional Streaming Options for the 2022 Winter Olympics

You don’t need a cable or satellite subscription to watch the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. You don’t have to pay for a Peacock subscription either. Just subscribe to a live TV streaming service that has the most NBCUniversal-owned channels.

We Recommend Using Sling TV

The best, affordable live TV service for streaming the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the U.S. is Sling TV. Sling TV streams NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel. CNBC isn’t included in the base Sling Blue plan but it can be added as part of the Sports Extra and News Extra add-on.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.