Can You Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Netflix?

If you wanted to know if Netflix will be streaming the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics starting on February 2nd, the bad news is that it won’t be available on this service. While there are a couple of streaming services that offer Olympics coverage internationally like Amazon Prime Video in Canada and discovery+ in Europe – Netflix will not be streaming the Winter Games in the USA or abroad.

The exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic Games is in fact NBC. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be televised on channels such as NBC, USA Network, and CNBC, as well as highlights on the Olympic Channel. You can watch these with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Additionally, the Winter Olympics events, live and on-demand, can be accessed with a subscription to Peacock.

Here is the official Olympic schedule.

How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable

Although Netflix does not offer Olympics coverage, all the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics events, including opening and closing ceremonies, can be streamed on NBC Universal’s Peacock.

If you sign up for the Peacock Premium plan and pay either $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 (without ads), you’ll be able to stream every event as it happens live. You can also watch replays, medal ceremonies, highlights, NBC’s nightly primetime show, and a daily studio show.

Let’s say you don’t have the Peacock Premium subscription tier. Fortunately, you can still watch free highlights, select coverage, as well as clips on Peacocktv.com or via the Peacock app.

It also would be good for you to know that some NBCUniversal customers, such as Xfinity internet subscribers, already get Peacock Premium at no extra cost. You can also use your TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Other Ways to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable

There are plenty of affordable options other than paying for cable, satellite, or even a Peacock subscription. For instance, live TV streaming services are a great way to save extra cash while also watching the content you love.

When looking for a streaming service to watch the Olympics, be sure to search for one that includes the most NBCUniversal-owned channels.

How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sling TV

An affordable live TV streaming service that is streaming the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the U.S. is Sling TV.

This service streams NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month. However, CNBC isn’t part of the base Sling Blue plan but can be added as part of the Sports Extra and News Extra add-on.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.