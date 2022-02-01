Can You Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics on Paramount+?

Those who are wondering if Paramount+ will be streaming the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, will be disappointed to know that it won’t be available on this service.

While there are a couple of streaming services that offer Olympics coverage internationally like Amazon Prime Video in Canada and discovery+ in Europe – Paramount+ will not be streaming the Winter Games in the USA or abroad.

The exclusive U.S. broadcaster of the Olympic Games is in fact NBC. The 2022 Winter Olympics will be shown on NBC, USA Network, and CNBC, as well as highlights on the Olympic Channel. You can watch these with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Additionally, all the Winter Olympics events can be accessed live and on-demand with a subscription to Peacock.

Check out the official Olympic schedule.

Learn How to Watch 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable.

Although Paramount+ will not be offering coverage, all the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics events can be streamed on NBC Universal’s Peacock. This will be the first year that Peacock has streamed every live event, including opening and closing ceremonies.

When you sign up for the Peacock Premium plan, you can pay either $4.99 a month (with ads) or $9.99 (without ads). Then, you’ll be able to stream every event as it happens, plus replays, medal ceremonies, highlights, NBC’s nightly primetime show, and a daily studio show.

Even if you don’t have the Peacock Premium subscription tier, you can still watch free highlights, select coverage, as well as clips on Peacocktv.com or via the Peacock app.

It’s also important to know that some NBCUniversal customers (like Xfinity internet subscribers), get Peacock Premium at no extra cost. Also, use TV Everywhere credentials on the NBC Sports App and NBCOlympics Website.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Alternative Ways to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Without Cable

There are many other options to watch the Winter Games other than paying for cable, satellite, or a Peacock Premium subscription. For example, live TV streaming services are a great way to save while also watching the content you enjoy. But be sure to search for one that includes the most NBCUniversal-owned channels.

How to Watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on Sling TV

An affordable way to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics Games in the U.S. is with the live TV streaming service Sling TV. This service streams NBC (in select markets), USA Network, and Olympic Channel for just $10 for an entire month. However, CNBC isn’t part of the base Sling Blue plan but can be added as part of the Sports Extra and News Extra add-on.

What Devices Allow You to Stream Sling TV?

Sling TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.