Can You Stream the Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes on Hulu?

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the Arizona Coyotes. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Arizona and Bally Sports SoCal, can you stream the Ducks/Coyotes with a subscription to Hulu?

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes

While in most cases, Coyotes and Ducks games aren’t available on Hulu – this game is only available on Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Arizona and Southern California without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Coyotes/Ducks with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Arizona Coyotes will have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Ducks will have seven telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

