Can You Stream the Avalanche vs. Blackhawks on Hulu?
On Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the Colorado Avalanche. While you can’t watch it on NBC Sports Chicago or Altitude, can you watch the Avalanche/Blackhawks with a Hulu subscription?
Chicago Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche
- When: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 8:30 PM EST
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
While you can’t watch Blackhawks/Avalanche with other Live TV Streaming Services, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Chicago and Denver without local blackouts.
The Chicago Blackhawks will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Sharks will have four telecasts on the streaming services.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
