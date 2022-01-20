Can You Stream the Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals on Hulu?

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the Washington Capitals. While the game won’t stream on NBC Sports Washington and NESN, can you stream the Bruins vs. Capitals on Hulu?

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

While in most cases, Bruins regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Bruins/Caps with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a Hulu Live TV.

The Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals will have each 5-6 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.