Can You Stream the Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks on Hulu?

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Anaheim Ducks. While the game won’t stream on MSG and Bally Sports SoCal, can you stream the Sabres vs. Ducks with Hulu?

Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks

While in most cases, Ducks and Sabres games aren’t available on Hulu – this game is only available on Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Southern California and Buffalo without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Sabres/Ducks with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Anaheim Ducks will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Sabres will have eight telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.