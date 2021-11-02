Can You Stream the Buffalo Sabres vs. San Jose Sharks on Hulu?

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres. While you can’t watch it on MSG (Buffalo) or NBC Sports California, can you watch the Sharks/Sabres with a Hulu subscription?

San Jose Sharks vs. Buffalo Sabres

While you can’t watch Sharks/Sabres with other Live TV Streaming Services, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in San Jose and Buffalo with no local blackouts.

The San Jose Sharks will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Buffalo Sabres will have eight telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.