Can You Stream the Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Eichel’s Return on Hulu?

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Buffalo Sabres face the Vegas Golden Knights. While the game won’t stream on MSG and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, can you stream Jack Eichel’s return to Buffalo on Hulu?

Buffalo Sabres vs. Vegas Golden Knights

While in most cases, Golden Knights and Sabres games aren’t available on Hulu – this game is only available on Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Las Vegas and Buffalo without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Jack Eichel return to Buffalo, as they Golden Knights face the Sabres, with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV.

The Vegas Golden Knights will have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Sabres will have eight telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.