 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

Can You Stream the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes. While the game won’t stream on NBC Sports Washington or Bally Sports South, can you stream the Hurricanes vs. Capitals with a subscription to Hulu?

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

While the Capitals and Hurricanes regular season games aren’t usually available on Hulu on-demand plan, since they are on Bally Sports South and NBC Sports Washington –– however, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. It will be available in Washington and the Carolinas without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Capitals/Hurricanes with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu Live TV.

The Capitals will have five games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Hurricanes will have seven.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.