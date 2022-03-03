Can You Stream the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals on Hulu?

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Carolina Hurricanes. While the game won’t stream on NBC Sports Washington or Bally Sports South, can you stream the Hurricanes vs. Capitals with a subscription to Hulu?

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

While the Capitals and Hurricanes regular season games aren’t usually available on Hulu on-demand plan, since they are on Bally Sports South and NBC Sports Washington –– however, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. It will be available in Washington and the Carolinas without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Capitals/Hurricanes with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu Live TV.

The Capitals will have five games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Hurricanes will have seven.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.