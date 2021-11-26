 Skip to Content
Can You Stream the Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST, the Chicago Blackhawks face the St. Louis Blues. While the game won’t stream on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Midwest, can you stream the Blackhawks/Blues with Hulu?

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

While in most cases, Blues games aren’t available on Hulu, and Blackhawks are only available with Hulu Live TV – this game is only available to those with Hulu on-demand plan and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Chicago and St. Louis without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Blackhawks/Blues with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you should take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday Deal.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
  • Click Get This Deal on Hulu
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

The Chicago Blackhawks will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the St. Louis Blues will have four telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

