Can You Stream the Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings on Hulu?

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST, the Dallas Stars face the Detroit Red Wings. While you can’t watch it on Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) or Bally Sports Detroit (Detroit), can you watch the Stars/Red Wings with a Hulu subscription?

Dallas Stars vs. Detroit Red Wings

While you can’t watch Sharks/Sabres with other Live TV Streaming Services, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in San Jose and Buffalo with no local blackouts.

The Detroit Red Wings will have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Dallas Stars will have five telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.