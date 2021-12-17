Can You Stream the Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues on Hulu?

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Dallas Stars. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Southwest, can you stream the Stars vs. Blues with a subscription to Hulu?

St. Louis Blues vs. Dallas Stars

While in most cases, Stars and Blues regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, because they don’t carry Bally Sports, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in St. Louis and Dallas without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Blues/Stars with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The St. Louis Blues will have four games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Stars will have five.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.