Can You Stream the Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild on Hulu?

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Minnesota Wild. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Detroit, can you stream the Panthers vs. Red Wings with a subscription to Hulu?

Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild

Red Wings and Wild regular season games aren’t usually available on Hulu, since they are on Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Bally Sports Detroit, but this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Minnesota and Detroit without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Red Wings/Wild with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Detroit Red Wings vs. Minnesota Wild will each have 6-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.