Can You Stream the Detroit Red Wings vs. San Jose Sharks on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Detroit Red Wings. While you can’t watch it on Bally Sports Detroit or NBC Sports Bay Area, can you watch the Red Wings vs. Sharks with a Hulu subscription?

San Jose Sharks vs. Detroit Red Wings

While you can’t watch Red Wings/Sharks with other Live TV Streaming Services, you can watch it exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Detroit and Nashville with no local blackouts. You won’t be able to stream it on fuboTV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV STREAM or other Live TV Streaming Services – or even Comcast Cable or DIrecTV Satellite.

Both the Detroit Red Wings and San Jose Sharks will have 7-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

