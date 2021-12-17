Can You Stream the Ducks vs. Coyotes Game on Hulu?

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Arizona Coyotes. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports SoCal, and Bally Sports San Diego, will you be able to stream the Ducks vs. Coyotes using Hulu?

Anaheim Ducks vs. Arizona Coyotes

While in most cases, Ducks and Coyotes aren’t available on Hulu because they don’t carry Bally Sports, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Phoenix and Southern California without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Ducks/Coyotes with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you should take advantage of Hulu's 30-Day Free Trial.

The Anaheim Ducks will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Coyotes will have eight.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.