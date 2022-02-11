On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Anaheim Ducks face the Seattle Kraken. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports SoCal or ROOT Sports Northwest, can you stream the Ducks vs. Kraken on Hulu?

Anaheim Ducks vs. Seattle Kraken

While in most cases, Ducks and Kraken regular season games aren’t available on Hulu Live TV since they don’t carry Bally Sports SoCal or ROOT Sports Northwest, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Southern California and Seattle without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Ducks/Kraken with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV.

The Seattle Kraken and Anaheim Ducks will have 7-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.