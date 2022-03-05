Can You Stream the Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings on Hulu?

On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Detroit Red Wings. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Detroit, can you stream the Panthers vs. Red Wings with a subscription to Hulu?

Florida Panthers vs. Detroit Red Wings

Panthers and Red Wings regular season games aren’t usually available on Hulu, since they are on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Detroit, but this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Detroit and South Florida without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Panthers/Re Wings with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings will each have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.