Can You Stream the Florida Panthers vs. New York Rangers on Hulu?

On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Rangers face the Florida Panthers. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Florida and MSG, can you stream the Panthers vs. Rangers with a subscription to Hulu?

New York Rangers vs. Florida Panthers

Panthers and Rangers regular season games aren’t usually available on Hulu, since they are on Bally Sports Florida and MSG, but this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in South Florida and New York without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Rangers/Panthers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The New York Rangers will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Panthers will have eight.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.