Can You Stream the Hurricanes vs. Wild Game on Hulu?

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Wild face the Carolina Hurricanes. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports South, Bally Sports North, and Bally Sports Wisconsin, will you be able to stream the Hurricane vs. Wild on Hulu?

Minnesota Wild vs. Carolina Hurricanes

While in most cases, Wild and Hurricanes aren’t available on Hulu because they don’t carry Bally Sports, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in North Carolina and Minnesota without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Wild/Hurricanes with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you should take advantage of Hulu's 30-Day Free Trial.

The Minnesota Wild will have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Hurricanes will have seven.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.