On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Sun, can you stream the Lightning vs. Canadiens on Hulu?

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

While in most cases, Lightning regular season games aren’t available on Hulu Live TV since they don’t carry Bally Sports Sun, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Tampa without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Lightning/Canadiens with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will have 6 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while most of the Canadiens schedule is available on ESPN+ since its out-of-market for U.S. streamers.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.