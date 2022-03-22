Can You Stream the Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators on Hulu?
On Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Los Angeles Kings face the Nashville Predators. While you can’t watch Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports West, can you watch the Predators/Kings with a Hulu subscription?
Los Angeles Kings vs. Nashville Predators
- When: Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
While you can’t watch Kings/Predators with other Live TV Streaming Services, you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Los Angeles and Nashville without local blackouts.
The Nashville Predators will have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Kings will have six telecasts on the streaming services.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
