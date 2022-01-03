Can You Stream the ‘ManningCast’ For Browns vs. Steelers Monday Night Football Game?

After being off last few weeks, Peyton and Eli return for “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli.” So how can you watch this week’s ManningCast of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Browns and Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns: ManningCast

When: Monday, January 3, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST

TV: ESPN2

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, including the Week 17 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns. This while be the final ManningCast of the regular season, with the Manning Bros. returning for the Monday Night Football Wild Card game in two weeks.

Can You Stream The ManningCast on ESPN+?

While select games are available as a simulcast on ESPN+, most ManningCast telecasts including Browns/Steelers will only be available on ESPN2. You can watch ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

If you want to stream the traditional broadcast of Monday Night Football, that can be found on ESPN, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 delivered an audience of 1,575,000 up from the brothers’ Week 10 audience (1,554,000 viewers). Now, the viewership for the six most-recent episodes have delivered ESPN’s highest alternate telecasts among all sports.