Can You Stream the ‘ManningCast’ For Cardinals vs. Rams Wild Card Game?

Jason Gurwin

“Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” has quickly become a fan favorite way to watch Monday Night Football this year. While the ManningCast have aired alongside 10 Monday Night Football games this season – will the Cardinals vs. Rams be included?

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, as well as the first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card Game. With this Rams vs. Cardinals matchup, it will be the final broadcast for the Manning Bros. this season.

Can You Stream The ManningCast on ESPN+?

While most ManningCast telecasts aren’t available on ESPN+, they will be streaming a simulcast of the “Monday Night with Peyton and Eli” on ESPN+ during the wild card game.

Alternatively, you can watch the Manning Bros. on ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

If you want to stream the traditional broadcast of Monday Night Football, that can be found on ESPN, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli rewrote ESPN’s record books when it comes to alternate telecasts, as the critically-acclaimed show now holds ESPN’s record for the eight most-watched alternate telecasts (More than 60+ since 2014).

The show’s regular season high came with 1.96 million viewers (New York Giants at Kansas City, Week 8) and also hit 1.9 million on two other occasions (Philadelphia at Dallas, Week 3 and Detroit at Green Bay, Week 2). Overall, the nine episodes averaged 1.6 million viewers.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

