Can You Stream the Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators on Hulu?

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Minnesota Wild. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports North, can you stream the Predators vs. Wild with a subscription to Hulu?

Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild

While the Predators and Wild regular season games aren’t usually available on Hulu, since they are on Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports North –– however, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Nashville and Minnesota without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Wild/Predators with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

The Minnesota Wild will have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Predators will have seven.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.