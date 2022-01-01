Can You Stream the Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues 2022 Winter Classic on fuboTV?

Tonight, the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues face-off in the 2022 Winter Classic from Target Field in Minneapolis. The game is airing exclusively on TNT. But can you watch this game on fuboTV?

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

When: Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

Streaming: Watch with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV

In the past, the Winter Classic has aired on NBC, but starting with this season’s 2022 Winter Classic, it has shifted to TNT, which is not available on fuboTV. However, it is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, which is available with a 14-Day Risk Free Trial, as well as YouTube TV.

For Wild and Blues fans, DIRECTV STREAM will get you more games than any other Live TV Streaming Service. For Wild fans, it is the only option to stream games on Bally Sports North, TNT, and ESPN in a single package. For Blues fans, it’s the only way to get Bally Sports Midwest, TNT, and ESPN.

If you want every Wild and Blues game this season, you will also want a subscription to ESPN+. They will carry 75+ exclusive games that won’t be on TV anywhere else, including about six Blues and Wild games respectively.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

