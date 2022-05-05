 Skip to Content
fuboTV

Can You Stream the Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche TNT Playoff Games on fuboTV?

Jason Gurwin

Tonight, the Nashville Predators face-off against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of their opening round series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The game is airing exclusively on TNT. But can you watch this game on fuboTV?

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators

While Game 1 of the series was on ESPN, coverage of the Avs vs. Panthers will air on TNT for Games 2 & 3, which is not available on fuboTV. While it will also be on Bally Sports South and Altitude, those two channels aren’t on the service as well.

So how can you stream the Avs/Preds?

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

If you prefer to watch it on TNT, you can do that with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month of Service, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--
MSG≥ $89.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: TNT, MSG, and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

