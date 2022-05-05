Can You Stream the Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche TNT Playoff Games on fuboTV?
Tonight, the Nashville Predators face-off against the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 of their opening round series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The game is airing exclusively on TNT. But can you watch this game on fuboTV?
Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators
- When: Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Altitude, and TNT
- Streaming: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial to DIRECTV STREAM
While Game 1 of the series was on ESPN, coverage of the Avs vs. Panthers will air on TNT for Games 2 & 3, which is not available on fuboTV. While it will also be on Bally Sports South and Altitude, those two channels aren’t on the service as well.
So how can you stream the Avs/Preds?
In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
If you prefer to watch it on TNT, you can do that with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month of Service, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|MSG
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
|≥ $89.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-