Can You Stream the Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars on Hulu?

Dallas opens up the 2022-23 NHL season, while Nashville plays their first game in the U.S., after starting the season in Prague. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southwest, can you stream the Predators/Stars with a subscription to Hulu?

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

While in most cases, Predators and Stars games aren’t available on Hulu – this game is only available on Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 55+ games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Dallas and Nashville without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Predators/Stars with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

The Nashville Predators will have five games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Stars will have three telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,050+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (the new name for NHL.TV) with your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

