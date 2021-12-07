Can You Stream the Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings on Hulu?

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Detroit Red Wings face the Nashville Predators. While you can’t watch it on Bally Sports Detroit or Bally Sports Southeast, can you watch the Red Wings vs. Predators with a Hulu subscription?

Detroit Red Wings vs. Nashville Predators

While you can’t watch Red Wings/Predators with other Live TV Streaming Services, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Detroit and Nashville with no local blackouts.

Both the Detroit Red Wings and Nashville Predators will have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.