Can You Stream the Nashville Predators vs. New Jersey Devils on Hulu on December 10?

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Nashville Predators. While the game won’t stream on MSG+ and Bally Sports South, can you stream the Predators/Devils with Hulu?

New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

While in most cases, Predators and Devils games aren’t available on Hulu, since they are on MSG and Bally Sports South, which Hulu doesn’t carry – this game will be. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Nashville and New Jersey without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch DEvils/Predators with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

If you want 75+ nationally televised NHL games this season, that aren’t available on cable or satellite, you should take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday Deal.

The New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators will each have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.