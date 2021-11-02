Can You Stream the New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks on Hulu?

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Anaheim Ducks face the New Jersey Devils. While the game won’t stream on MSG+ and Bally Sports SoCal, can you stream the Devils/Ducks with Hulu?

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils

While in most cases, Ducks and Devils games aren’t available on Hulu – this game is only available on Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Southern California and New Jersey without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Ducks/Devils with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Anaheim Ducks will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Devils will have eight telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.