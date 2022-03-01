Can You Stream the New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on Hulu?

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Columbus Blue Jackets face the New Jersey Devils. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Ohio and MSG+, can you stream the Blue Jackets vs. Devils with a subscription to Hulu?

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils

Blue Jackets and Devils regular season games aren’t usually available on Hulu, since they are on Bally Sports Ohio and MSG+, but this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Ohio and Tri-State Area without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Blue Jackets/Devils with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The New Jersey Devils will have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Blue Jackets will have six.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.