Can You Stream the New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars on Hulu?

On Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Dallas Stars. While the game won’t stream on MSG and Bally Sports Southwest, can you stream the Stars vs. Devils on Hulu?

New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars

While in most cases, Devils and Stars regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, but this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Devils/Stars with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a Hulu Live TV.

The New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars will have each 5-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.