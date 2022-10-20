 Skip to Content
Hulu

Can You Stream the New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

The cross-town rival New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders face each other for the first time this season. While the game won’t stream on MSG or MSG Sportsnet, can you stream the Devils/Islanders with a subscription to Hulu?

New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils

You can’t normally watch Devils and Islanders games on Hulu since they don’t carry MSG SportsNet, but this is an exception. That’s because this is one of 55+ games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in New York and New Jersey without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Islanders/Devils with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

The New York Islanders will have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Devils will have five telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,050+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (the new name for NHL.TV) with your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$9.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Islanders vs. Devils Last Game

