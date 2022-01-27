Can You Stream the New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings on Hulu?

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Los Angeles Kings. While the game won’t stream on MSG+ and Bally Sports West, can you stream the Islanders vs. Kings on Hulu?

New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings

While in most cases, Islanders and Kings regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in New York and Los Angeles without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Islanders/Kings with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The New York Islanders and LA Kings will each have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.