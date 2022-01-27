Can You Stream the New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings on Hulu?
On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New York Islanders face the Los Angeles Kings. While the game won’t stream on MSG+ and Bally Sports West, can you stream the Islanders vs. Kings on Hulu?
New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings
- When: Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
While in most cases, Islanders and Kings regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in New York and Los Angeles without local blackouts.
While you can’t watch Islanders/Kings with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
The New York Islanders and LA Kings will each have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
