Can You Stream the New York Rangers Playoffs on Comcast?

The New York Rangers being their quest for the Stanley Cup in their opening round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. With the game airing on MSG in the New York-area, can you watch it on Xfinity cable?

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

When: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG

Comcast no longer carries MSG and MSG+ due to a contract dispute. So if you are an Comcast Xfinity subscriber, how can you watch the Rangers?

Fortunately, there are two options - both which are available month-to-month, with no contracts.

For $64.99 a month, after a 7-Day Free Trial, fuboTV offers MSG+ as part of their base plan. MSG+ are also available with DIRECTV STREAM “Choice Plan”, which is available for $84999 a month, which you can try for 5-Day Free Trial.

Both services also offer SportsNet NY in New York, but only DIRECTV STREAM carries YES Network.

However, during the entire NHL Playoffs, you can also watch the national telecast of the game on ESPN and TNT in the New York market. Those channels are available on a wide-variety of Live TV Streaming Services, including DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Your cheapest option is Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF the Sling TV Orange Plan, meaning you can get your first month for just $17.50. With Sling Orange, you’ll get every NHL Playoff game on TNT, TBS, ESPN, & ESPN2 – from the first round, all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals.

