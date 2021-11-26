Can You Stream the New York Rangers vs. Boston Bruins on Hulu?

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the Boston Bruins face the New York Rangers. While the game is on ABC and ESPN+, can you stream the Kraken/Avalanche with Hulu?

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

30-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month hulu.com Through Cyber Monday, Get Hulu For Just $0.99/mo. For Next 12 Months.

While in most cases nationally televised games that are on ESPN+ are also on Hulu, unfortunately this one isn’t. That’s because this is one of 7 games that will be airing only ABC and ESPN+. Fortunately, it will be available on ESPN+ in Boston and New York without local blackouts.

The New York Rangers will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Bruins will have five telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.