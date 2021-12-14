Can You Stream the New York Rangers vs. Colorado Avalanche on Hulu?

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Colorado Avalanche face the New York Rangers. While the game won’t stream on MSG and Altitude, can you stream the Rangers vs. Avalanche on Hulu?

Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers

While in most cases, Rangers and Avalanche regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in St. Louis and Tamps without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Rangers/Avalanche with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The New York Rangers will each have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Avalanche will have five.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.