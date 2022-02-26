Can You Stream the New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on Hulu?

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers. While the game is on ABC and ESPN+, can you stream the Rangers/Penguins with Hulu?

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers

When: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

While in most cases nationally televised games that are on ESPN+ are also on Hulu, unfortunately this one isn’t. That’s because this is one of 7 games that will be airing only ABC and ESPN+. Fortunately, it will be available on ESPN+ in Pittsburgh and New York without local blackouts.

The New York Rangers will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Penguins will have eight telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.