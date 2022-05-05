Can You Stream the New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Playoff TNT Games on fuboTV?

Tonight, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins face-off in the second game of their opening round series in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The game is airing exclusively on TNT. But can you watch this game on fuboTV?

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

While Game 1 of the series was on ESPN, coverage of the Rangers/Penguins has shifted to TNT for Games 2 & 3, which is not available on fuboTV.

The good news is, if you live in New York or Pittsburgh, you will still be able to watch the Rangers/Pens. That’s because during the first round customers in the New York market can stream the game on MSG and in Pittsburgh on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh.

However, if you prefer to stream it on TNT, it is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month of Service.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.