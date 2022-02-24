Can You Stream the Panthers vs. Blue Jackets 2/24 Game on Hulu?

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Florida Panthers face the Columbus Blue Jackets. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Florida or Bally Sports Ohio, can you stream the Panthers vs. Blue Jackets on Hulu?

Florida Panthers vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

While in most cases, Panthers and Blue Jackets regular season games aren’t available on Hulu Live TV since they don’t carry Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Tampa without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Panthers/Blue Jackets with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV.

The Florida Panthers and Columbus Blue Jackets will have 6-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.