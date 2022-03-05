Can You Stream the Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks on Hulu?
On Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Chicago Blackhawks. While the game is on ABC and ESPN+, can you stream the Flyers/Blackhawks with Hulu?
Philadelphia Flyers vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- When: Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST
- TV: ABC
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
While in most cases nationally televised games that are on ESPN+ are also on Hulu, unfortunately this one isn’t. That’s because this is one of 7 games that will be airing only ABC and ESPN+. Fortunately, it will be available on ESPN+ in Philadelphia and Chicago without local blackouts.
The Flyers will have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Blackhawks will have seven telecasts on the streaming services.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
