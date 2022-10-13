Can You Stream the Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils on Hulu?
The Philadelphia Flyers and the New Jersey Devils open their season tonight, with a few new faces including Ondrej Palat. While the game won’t stream on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG, can you stream the Flyers/Devils with a subscription to Hulu?
Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils
- When: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
While in most cases, Flyers and Devils games aren’t available on Hulu – this game is only available on Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 55+ games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in New Jersey and Philadelphia without local blackouts.
While you can’t watch Devils/Flyers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.
The New Jersey Devils will have five games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Flyers will have four telecasts on the streaming services.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,050+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (the new name for NHL.TV) with your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year.
