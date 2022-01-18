Can You Stream the Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders on Hulu?

On Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the New York Islanders. While the game won’t stream on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MSG+, can you stream the Flyers vs. Islanders on Hulu?

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders

While in most cases, Islanders regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Philadelphia and the New York without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Islanders/Flyers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a Hulu Live TV.

The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders will have each six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.