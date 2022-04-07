 Skip to Content
Can You Stream the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers on Hulu on April 7, 2022?

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New York Rangers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the game won’t stream on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and MSG, can you stream the Penguins vs. Rangers on Hulu?

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

While in most cases, Penguins and Rangers regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+. It will be available in New York and Pittsburgh without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Rangers/Penguins with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a Hulu Live TV.

The Rangers will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Penguins will have six telecasts.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign UpSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------
Hulu Originals-------

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

